Ocampos punishes LOSC, Mastiffs frustrated by non-whistled peno

Mastiffs are often tender in duels
Not much is missing, but still a little something. And Lille still have not shot on goal …
Ocampos had not scored in the Champions League since his Monegasque time
It was also his only goal in C1 so far, in Leverkusen in November 2014.
The video does not judge the referee
David throws himself a little too much and Delaney doesn’t touch him enough. The game restarts.
DAVID CLAIMS A PENALTY!
Hook in the box and the Canadian collapses. The bench rises. We await the opinion of the video on the next stoppage of play …
OCAMPOS OPENS THE SCORE!
Succession of small Lille errors: Bamba is too light in his due. Djalo tackles and sends the ball to Reinildo who involuntarily gives it back to Suso, who serves Mir. The striker’s strike is repelled by Grbic on Ocampos, who scores. 1-0!
Manchester United are still behind, Juventus continue their flawless performance
> Also follow the multiplex of this Champions League evening with us!
Lille tries to get out quickly
For the moment, the Sevillians dominate territorially, but the LOSC suddenly has opportunities against. David was perfectly gone in space, but a defender intercepts the pass in extremis.
Sevillian indirect free kick is a bit too long
But the Andalusians look dangerous on set pieces. Warning.
Ocampos cuts a corner at the near post
It seems bumpy since the former OM is alone, but his head goes over the skylight.
First acceleration of Sanches in the axis
He is finally taken back (by being a little hooked?), But his kidney strokes will do good.
Sevilla supporters sing … the Marseillaise!
Or its local version, a classic in Pijuan. But it’s weird to hear this tune at the start of a match against the French champion.
Let’s go !
Kick-off given by Lille, in black jersey!
And we go to the anthem of the Champions League
Lille will hear it again at least twice after this one. But can hope to prolong the pleasure with a good result tonight …
Subdued atmosphere for the Sevilla FC anthem
The lights are down, the scarves are outstretched, a few cellphones on, and it rings out loud.
Wolfsburg won 2-1 against Salzburg in the 6:45 p.m. game
Lille is therefore last of the group at kickoff, and a poor performance this evening is all the more prohibited.
Classification:
1. RB Salzburg, 7 points (+2)
2. Wolfsburg, 5 points (-1)
3. Sevilla FC, 3 points (0)
4. Lille, 2 points (-1)
The lines of the match, the Losc with David-Weah in attack
Still without Botman, the Losc is presented again with a central defense Fonte-Djalo. In the absence of Yilmaz, sick and forfeited, David and Weah are partners in attack. Ikoné and Bamba are responsible for animating the wings.
Sevilla FC: Bounou – Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña – Delaney, Fernando, O. Torres – Suso, Mir, Ocampos.
Losc: Grbic – Çelik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo – Ikoné, André, Sanches, Bamba – David, Weah.
The classification of group G
After its draw against Wolfsburg (0-0), its defeat in Salzburg (2-1), and its draw at home against Sevilla (0-0), LOSC is currently in 3rd place in Group G. In other words, a defeat on Tuesday in Sanchez-Pizjuan is almost prohibited with a view to qualifying for the knockout stages.
Classification:
1. RB Salzburg, 7 pts (+3)
2. Sevilla FC, 3 pts (0)
3. Lille, 2 pts (-1)
4. Wolfsburg, 2 pts (-2)
Goodnight all !
Welcome to RMC Sport to follow the Seville-Lille match, LOSC’s fourth meeting in the 2021-2022 Champions League. Kick-off at 9 p.m.!