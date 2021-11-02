“On track”, Nadal wants to play Australian Open and hopes to return to Abu Dhabi in December

Rafael Nadal, who has only played two matches since his defeat in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in June due to a foot injury, said on Monday he wanted to return to the circuit in December in Abu Dhabi by targeting the Australian Open in January.

“My plan is to play Abu Dhabi in December then (in January) a tournament before Australia and then the Australian Open. That’s my goal (…) We are working hard to make it happen like this “, said the Spaniard, 5th in the world, at an event with a sponsor in Paris.





“I don’t know exactly when I’ll be back (on the tour). But I can say my goal is to try to get back to Abu Dhabi in December and then, of course, for the start of the new season in January.”, tempered the champion with twenty Grand Slam titles.

Nadal suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome

“The injury to my foot still needs to improve a bit, but I’m already training for almost an hour and a half a day so that’s positive. There are some better days than others, but I’m starting to have a lot. more positive days than negative. So I’m on the right track “, insisted the 35-year-old champion.

“I’m training, I feel better. I’m back on the courts”, he congratulated himself. At the beginning of September, Nadal announced that he had undergone treatment on his left foot which would keep him going “away from the courts for several weeks”. He suffers from Muller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative disease that causes deformation of one of the bones in the central part of the foot.

