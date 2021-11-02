Orange passes “a key step in its mobile infrastructure strategy”

Founded last February, Orange’s European company TowerCo is now operational.

A totem for Orange branches in Europe and the ambition to become a European leader. The operator today announced the launch of Totem, a new company responsible for managing all Orange sites, land, leases and antenna rental contracts.

As of November 1, 2021, Totem’s passive mobile infrastructure portfolio includes more than 26,000 sites in France and Spain, the two largest countries where Orange is present. In France, 18,500 macro-sites will be managed, comprising 58% of pylons, 30% of roof terraces and 12% of other establishments.





The company currently has around 100 employees, at seven sites in France and around 50 in Spain. The operator will also study the possibility of including other European countries where it is active in this company once fully established in these two countries.

The company offers mobile infrastructure pooling offers to operators, but also intends to market coverage solutions to better connect dense and closed environments: stadiums, subways, trains, offices, etc.

Totem aims to become the European leader in TowerCo, thanks to a fleet of assets and the expertise of its solid teams, but also a detailed knowledge of the needs of operators and their customers. Orange also emphasizes the maximum use of carbon-free energy.

“The operational launch of TOTEM represents a key step in our European infrastructure strategy. The creation of this entity makes it possible to enhance our passive mobile infrastructure, for which we benefit from exceptional operational expertise: its openness to other operators will make it possible to optimize its use. We are determined to support TOTEM both strategically and financially, in order to make it an indisputable leader on the European market and to maintain this strategic asset, with a long-term industrial perspective. By retaining control of our infrastructure, we have made an essential choice for our future growth”Explains Stéphane Richard.