Orelsan makes amazing revelations about her marriage that did not go as planned!

For several years, Orelsan has unleashed passions with his countless musical projects. In full promotional tour for his opus “Civilization”, the interpreter of “Family Defeat” is on all fronts. He who is also the star of his brother Clément Cotentin’s documentary “Never show that to anyone”, has always been very close to his family. He was often inspired by his people to compose his pieces. Very much in love with his wife Ahélya, he even dedicated a title to her in his new album. The artist also wrote a titled “Bébéboa” for their future child. For the “Parisian” this Sunday, October 31, Orelsan gave himself up unvarnished on his desire for fatherhood. “It’s a subject… I don’t know what to say… When I see Clem who has three children, it’s cool, and at the same time a lot of work. He got ahead. But I don’t know, we’ll see… I might first talk to my wife about it, ”he confessed to our colleagues.





During the interview, Orelsan also released some information about his marriage to Ahélya Randriambolaina. Not a little proud, the interpreter of “Paradis” likes to display his alliance. Unfortunately because of the health crisis, the lovebirds had to unite in a small committee. “In the meantime, the Covid has arrived and we have adapted. We did a little private thing, ”explained the rapper. Despite the “leaks […] and the Facebook groups that were starting to be created [pour] come to the town hall ”, the artist was not upset by all this media madness around his marriage. In addition to celebrate the event, many admirers sent him adorable messages on social networks. “It’s part of the thing”, he added, specifying that their little attentions had “made him happy”.

NB

