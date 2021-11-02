Orelsan names his favorite rap group

Posted on November 02, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. through Leo

In full promotion of his next album, Orelsan was delivered in a long interview given to the Parisian. He notably gave the identity of his favorite band.

The Neptunes as a benchmark

After several years of absence on long-format, Orelsan will make a comeback in the charts next November 11 with Civilization. Fifteen tracks long, the disc will include featurings with Skread, Gringe and The Neptunes. For the occasion, fifteen different pancakes are available for pre-order. Within one hour, more than 15,000 albums have also been sold. It is in this context that the Norman rapper gave himself in a long interview granted to the Parisian. He returns to his documentary, the conception of his album, but also the evolution of his music.





Asked about the presence of producer duo The Neptunes (Pharell Williams and Chad Hugo) in their album, Orelsan said: ” They are on the album, yes, it’s crazy! It’s funny because we talk about it in the doc. We see that in my first songs I quoted them, we were huge fans with Skread, it’s my favorite band and they had a sick impact on current music. But about our collaboration, I don’t want to reveal too much. “

The rapper also talks about the content of his project: ” This album, I see it with the four others, including that of Casseurs Flowters, as a story that follows. Like Lethal Weapon 1, 2 and 3. As a logical continuation of the rest, with my evolution. And like the doc, I like the event side of an album, coming up with a concept, a promo … But it’s true that, for three records, we wonder if it will not be the last. “