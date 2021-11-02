Ott Tänak withdraws from the Monza Rally

Ott Tänak announced on Tuesday via his social networks that he had to take a “difficult decision”. He will not take part in the last rally of the WRC season, in Italy, from November 18 to 21.

Excluded from the title race, the Hyundai Motorsport driver currently sits fifth in the overall standings with one victory to his name, along with three other podiums, but an overall difficult championship for him. His absence from Monza will however hurt Hyundai’s hopes of dethroning Toyota in the constructors’ championship, while the Korean brand pushed back the deadline during the last Rally of Spain and is currently 47 points behind its opponent.

“I am very sorry to say this, but unfortunately I will not be able to participate in Rally Monza due to personal family issues. It was a difficult decision to make, but it is necessary”, says Ott Tänak on his social networks. “I wish our team the best of luck in the final round of the championship. There is still a lot to fight for. See you soon guys!”

Hyundai has confirmed that Teemu Suninen will replace the 2019 World Champion at Monza. The Finn left M-Sport this season and joined Hyundai last month for Rally Spain driving the i20 Rally2.





“We have a last minute change in our crews for the Monza Rally”, indicates a note from Hyundai Motorsport. “Unfortunately, Ott Tänak [et son copilote Martin Järveoja] will be forced to miss the test due to personal family issues. We wish Ott the best and look forward to seeing him in action with the team again in 2022. “

“In the meantime, we welcome Teemu Suninen and Mikko Markkula to the WRC team, as the Finnish duo will replace Ott and Martin. [Järveoja] in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC for the season finale in Italy. “

A few days ago, Ott Tänak was alongside Hyundai for a rally simulation aimed at preparing the new i20 Rally1 for the 2022 season. The Estonian was at the wheel of the car on Wednesday, on the first day of this rally organized over three days in northern Italy to help Hyundai and its drivers adapt to the new hybrid cars that will debut in competition next year. His absence from Monza means that it is also during the next Rallye Monte-Carlo, from January 20 to 23, that we will see Ott Tänak again.