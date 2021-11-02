outbreak of sick leave among New York firefighters – RT en français

As of November 1, they were more than 2,000 firefighters to have filed a sick leave. “Sick leave has increased and we know it’s a protest against this rule, it’s obvious,” said their boss, Daniel Nigro,

An abnormally high number of New York firefighters have asked to be placed on sick leave in recent days, a “protest” against compulsory vaccination deemed “unacceptable” on November 1 by their boss, but which does not upset for the moment the functioning of the barracks.

A week ago, the firefighters were strongly represented during a demonstration against the vaccination obligation of employees of the city of New York, which had brought together several thousand people.

“Sick leave has increased and we know it’s a protest against this rule, it’s obvious,” New York fire chief Daniel Nigro said at a town hall press briefing at the first a day when the city’s 378,000 municipal employees risk having their pay suspended if they are not vaccinated.





80% of New York firefighters vaccinated

According to Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, 9,000 employees were in this situation, while 12,000 requested medical or religious exemptions. But sick leave, which concerned 2,300 firefighters on November 1 (out of a total of 17,000 members) according to their leader, are a way of getting around the sanction on the pay slip, he explained.

“Usually 200 people come to the medical office every day, last week it was 700 a day. The majority of them are not vaccinated. This is totally unacceptable “, he added, while assuring that” no barracks are closed “.

For its part, the main union of New York firefighters posted on Twitter photos of firefighters “sent home” because they did not comply with the vaccine requirement. “There are understaffed units. This shortage of personnel could end immediately if firefighters stopped being sick when they are not, ”conceded Daniel Nigro.

The vaccination rate reached 80% on Sunday among the 17,000 firefighters in the city, against 60% on October 19, one of the lowest figures among the city services (96% in education, 84% in the police).