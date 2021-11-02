Pakistan frees more than 800 Islamist sympathizers members of a party hostile to France

The Pakistani authorities on Tuesday (November 2) released hundreds of supporters of an Islamist party hostile to France with which they reached an agreement to end violence that claimed the lives of seven police officers.

“I can confirm that 860 peopleTehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) sympathizers were released, Punjab provincial police spokesman Mazhar Hussain told AFP on Tuesday. The TLP protests against the detention of its leader, Saad Rizvi, arrested in April when the party was banned and classified as an organization.terrorist”, After having demanded the dismissal of the French ambassador to Pakistan.

On Sunday, the government and the party reached an agreement, of which the authorities did not reveal any details but by which they would have committed, according to the local press, to lifting the ban on the TLP and not to create an legal obstacles to the release of Saad Rizvi.

For its part, the TLP on Monday canceled a march to the capital Islamabad from its stronghold in Lahore, the large city in the east of the country. Bringing together thousands of people, this parade started last week and gave rise to violent clashes: at least seven police officers lost their lives, and the TLP claims that 14 of its activists were killed and dozens injured.





Follow the “legal procedure” for some

Other TLP supporters facing prosecution will have to follow the “legal procedureTo obtain their release, said Mazhar Hussain. “These are clearly the fruits of the agreement we have with the governmentTLP official Mufti Muhammad Umair al-Azhari told AFP. The TLP has violently denounced for nearly a year France’s support for the right to caricature, including the Prophet Muhammad.

President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to cartoon in the name of freedom of expression during a tribute to Samuel Paty on October 16, 2020 after showing satirical drawings to his class, in the wake of the republication of the cartoons of the Prophet of Islam by the weekly Charlie Hebdo.

If the march to Islamabad was canceled a third of the way, Islamist sympathizers remain gathered in a park in the city of Wazirabad, waiting for at least half of the terms of the agreement with the government to be fulfilled. Six police officers were killed in April during protests organized by the TLP, which prompted France to ask its nationals to leave Pakistan.