Parties in rented apartments for the New Year? Airbnb takes action and announces blockades

Do you want to organize a party for the New Year? Ok. But it probably won’t be in an apartment rented on Aibrnb.

The platform announced this Tuesday, November 2 the renewal of its “anti-parties” plan not authorized in rental apartments for the night of New Year’s Eve. Goal? “Prevent disruptions during the New Year, by prioritizing the protection of our guests and the prevention of neighborhood nuisances”, Airbnb argues.

One-night rentals prohibited for new registrants

Concretely, the platform indicated that it would be forbidden for the next Christmas Eve to make “One New Year’s Eve reservation in entire accommodations, for guests with no history of positive Airbnb reviews.”





In the event that users want to book two nights, including New Year’s Eve, Airbnb is also announcing strong restrictions for “bookings identified as presenting an increased risk of disruptive parties”. In the viewfinder of the platform? “Bookings made in the same location at the last minute, by travelers without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb may thus be blocked”, Airbnb specifies in its press release.

64,000 reservations blocked in 2020 in France

During last year’s New Year’s Eve Airbnb had already deployed a series of restrictions to limit the holidays. These measures had made it possible to block 64,000 reservations for New Year’s Eve in France.

The same device will this year be extended to Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand.