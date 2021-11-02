Patrice Laffont in trouble with 3,500 euros per month? His shocking revelations about his lifestyle

Patrice Laffont is a familiar face and a tone of voice that has resonated in millions of homes for decades. Fort Boyard, Intervilles, Pyramid, Numbers and letters and many others: Patrice Laffont will have had a long and prolific career at France Télévisions! Invited to confide in The Luxury Moment this november 2, the octogenarian unveiled unvarnished what he touches as a retiree and what relationship he has with money.

“I never had any money, I earn my living because I work. The day when I will no longer work, when there will be no more Numbers and letters no theater, I’ll be in trouble “, said Patrice Laffont. “It’s okay, I’m 82 and maybe I will die in the street”, he continued, alarmist on his situation. But perhaps he would have done better to take the time to weigh his words since he then mentioned how much he receives per month and that represents much more than the average of the vast majority of retirees in France …

Patrice Laffont also explained that, like all the members of his family including his father, the publisher Robert Laffont, he does not know how to manage his money! “I have a father who was an artist and not a manager and so am I. We don’t have a sense of money, we don’t manage it! Besides, I don’t have a sense of possession, I didn’t buy anything not even my apartment, which I rent“, he explained.





And the father of Mathilde and the comedian Axelle Laffont to confide: “I have no money. I get a small pension: 3,500 euros per month“. Everyone is free to judge whether this amount is really that hard to live decently … “I have an apartment that is already costing me money so I can’t get out of it …“, said the former columnist of TPMP, which produces the game show Numbers and letters. Obviously, most of his money therefore goes into this accommodation. Maybe he could live somewhere else, for less? According to him, to live comfortably, he would need 10,000 euros per month.

Interviewed in 2019 by TV-Leisure, Patrice Laffont explained not to regret his old way of life. “I had a blast. I made a lot of money even though I have nothing left, because I spent everything. I am a real cicada. I have had extraordinary luck in my life and on television (…) I have always taken what I have been given, I have never been jealous of others, I lived well, I took advantage“.