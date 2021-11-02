Paul Pogba has a favorite destination

What follows after this advertisement

At the moment, Paul Pogba (28) must not read the newspapers too much. Because when he opens them, the 2018 world champion takes the fly. Lately, for example, the Manchester United midfielder was annoyed on his social networks following articles published by the tabloids claiming that his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at its worst, especially after the shock lost to Liverpool (0 -5).

“* The tabloid press wants to again create a controversy with 100% false information. Big lies to make the headlines. Journalists who use my name to be seen, when there is nothing to see. The only reason I’m talking to this m **rde is out of respect for my coach, my club and the fans, to send a clear message: the less you read these people, the better off you will be, they have no shame and will say anything, without any foundation.“





Back to basics?

But this season, Pogba is also a hot issue for the gazettes of the transfer window. As a reminder, the international tricolor (89 caps, 11 goals) is at the end of the contract next June and, for the moment, we are very far from an extension. Worse, the latest news from the perfidious Albion indicated that the Mancunian leaders have given up and are now preparing to lose their number 6 free of charge. The scenario of a departure therefore seems to be clearer and according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Pogba would like to return to Juventus.

Former Bianconero from 2012 to 2016, the Frenchman has the advantage of knowing the Turin house well. And the interest of the Old Lady for the player is mutual. The publication in pink paper adds that a three-year contract will be considered, even if the question of salary (Pogba touches around 17 M € per year) will be one of the keys to the negotiations. Announced in the sights of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, will Paul Pogba favor a return to his roots?