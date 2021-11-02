Pfizer plans to sell $ 36 billion of its Covid vaccine in 2021

The American pharmaceutical group Pfizer again revised upwards on Tuesday its annual sales forecasts for its anti-Covid vaccine, boosted by the recommendations of a third dose in certain countries and the expected authorizations for children.

The laboratory now plans to sell $ 36 billion, or 2.3 billion doses, of the product it has developed in partnership with the German biotech BioNTech under the name Comirnaty. Pfizer anticipated at the beginning of the year to sell it for 15 billion dollars, a forecast raised to 26 billion in May then 33.5 billion in July.

Sales could then settle down.

Even though the group has “the capacity to produce 4 billion doses in 2022”, Pfizer is currently banking on the distribution of 1.7 billion doses next year for “approximately $ 29 billion”, the company said. CFO Frank D’Amelio on a conference call.

He stressed, however, that the forecast will be updated based on orders and stressed that sales are expected to continue to represent a “significant” source of revenue after 2022.

Pfizer and BioNTech, which share the profits, have so far produced 2.6 billion doses, CEO Albert Bourla said.

They plan to manufacture a total of 3 billion doses this year, of which “at least one billion are intended for low and middle income countries”, also indicated Mr. Bourla.

– Competetion –

The group continues to widen its advantage over its competitors: its vaccine rose in the United States from 56% market share in April to 74% at the end of October, and in the European Union from 70% to 80%.

This progression is mainly linked to the fact that Comirnaty is the first anti-Covid vaccine to have received an emergency authorization for a third dose and “that some countries prefer our two-dose vaccine for the youngest”, argued Mr. Bourla .





The United States thus authorized Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine on Friday for 5 to 11 year olds.

Before the injections begin, a committee of experts from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) is due to meet on Tuesday to deliver its opinion.

The US government has already ordered 115 million doses of the younger version, “which is enough to immunize all children in the United States,” said the CEO.

Pfizer has also escaped certain problems that affected its rivals, such as side effects or production concerns.

Moderna is due to release results on Thursday while Johnson & Johnson, which has chosen to sell its single-dose vaccine at cost so far, plans to sell $ 2.5 billion over the year. .

Other pharmaceutical products linked to Covid-19 generate generous revenues, like the American biotech Gilead Science which sold in the third quarter for $ 1.9 billion of its antiviral drug remdesivir, administered intravenously in patients hospitalized.

– Fourth dose? –

The American laboratory Merck plans for its part to sell by the end of 2022 up to $ 7 billion of its antiviral pill intended for people infected with Covid-19, molnupiravir, subject to the approval of the regulatory authorities.

Pfizer for its part began at the end of September the last phases of a clinical trial on an oral treatment against Covid-19.

“We are very optimistic” on this product but “we have to see the results first,” said Bourla.

The group’s scientific director, Mikael Dolsten, also raised the possibility of carrying out a study on the impact of a fourth dose of the vaccine and possibly a booster every year.

With nearly $ 13 billion in sales of the Covid vaccine, Pfizer more than doubled its total third-quarter revenue to $ 24.1 billion. Sales of its other products grew much more modestly, by 7%.

The group’s net profit over this period increased more than fivefold to $ 8.15 billion.

Pfizer shares climbed nearly 5% at mid-session on Wall Street.