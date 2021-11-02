Pfizer projects annual revenue of $ 36 billion for its coronavirus vaccine

The American pharmaceutical group Pfizer revised upwards on Tuesday, November 2, its annual revenue estimates for Comirnaty, its anti-Covid-19 vaccine. The company now plans to sell $ 36 billion this year of the product it is developing in partnership with the German biotech BioNTech, against $ 33.5 billion in its previous forecasts.

“More than 75% of the increase in revenue linked to Comirnaty in the third quarter of 2021 comes from countries outside the United States”, said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, quoted in the group’s quarterly earnings release.

“We are on track to meet our goal of delivering at least 2 billion doses to low and middle income countries by the end of 2022”, he added, specifying that half of these doses would be sold to the US government at cost price so that the latter can distribute them in the poorest countries on the planet. Over the year as a whole, Pfizer plans to deliver 2.3 billion vaccines worldwide.





At the end of October, the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) authorized the Comirnaty for 5-11 year olds, paving the way for a new major immunization campaign in the country. An expert committee from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) meets on Tuesday to decide whether or not to recommend the vaccine for younger people.