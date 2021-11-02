Pierre-Hugues Herbert bows against Carlos Alcaraz after a big fight at the Rolex Paris Masters

The outcome is pain and the end is damn cruel for Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Tuesday, on a central that he capsized for nearly three hours of play, the French, invited for the occasion by the boss of the tournament, Guy Forget, was amazing, exciting, even sparkling at times.
He, the 99th world, who had not played a match in a main round on the ATP circuit since the US Open, shook, sometimes rattled the Spanish prodigy, the future nugget of world tennis, Carlos Alcaraz. But the French, superb in his daring game, systematically turned forward, ended up giving in … on two double faults in a row (6-7 [4], 7-6 [2], 7-5).
An epilogue like a thorn, as “P2H” was the more conqueror of the two over the whole match and in particular during the first two rounds where he often put Carlos Alcaraz away from the ball, depriving him of solutions. Despite a late break immediately erased in the heart of the first and third set, Herbert recalled that he could be a customer indoors. A surface that Alcaraz has yet to tame, he who is playing his first Bercy and only his second ATP indoor tournament in his career, after his recent semi-final in Vienna!
7 points in a row for Alcaraz in the second set tie-break
Too shy, not sufficiently committed, Alcaraz continually left the reins of the game to Herbert who entered the court with a childish gluttony, emphasizing his quality of first balls and often his remarkable volley. At 18, the 35th in the world and youngest Grand Slam quarter-finalist at the last US Open since Michael Chang at Roland Garros 1990, still has a thousand things to learn. But he already has incredible guts and heart.
Because if he was not able to impose himself in power and to dictate the game Tuesday on the central of Bercy (15 winning shots only against 43 to Herbert!), The protege of Juan Carlos Ferrero released some hallucinating defenses and especially a perfect tie-break in the second set to pick up the score. This is probably where the biggest regret for the accomplice of Nicolas Mahut in doubles is located. Thrown full ball in this second decisive game (2-0), the French then took seven points in a row in the buffet!
A few classy moves from Alcararaz such as this lifted cushioning or this distilled topspin lob, but also two, three “cagades” from the Frenchman who gave two forehands and a double fault in the money time of the second set.
Finalist in Marseille, his best breakthrough of the season, having spurred Stefanos Tsitsipas in passing, Pierre-Hugues Herbert has not had many great moments this season in singles. This first tour of Bercy was one, even if the end is unfortunate. For Alcaraz, the adventure continues and we are already reveling in the magnificent shock of the twenty years and less to come, against the Italian Jannik Sinner.