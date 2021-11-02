More

    Pierre-Hugues Herbert took the first set against Carlos Alcaraz, follow the second day

    Three French people are in contention on the courts of Paris-Bercy for this second day of the tournament.

    After a 2020 edition organized behind closed doors, the Paris tournament is back in its usual format. On the program of this second day, the continuation of the 1st round, to be followed from 10:45 am. Three French people have an appointment Tuesday, November 2 on the courts: Pierre-Hugues Herbert, opposed to the talented Carlos Alcaraz, Richard Gasquet, who challenges Grigor Dimitrov, Gaël Monfils, against the Serbian Kecmanovic.

    Despite the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the picture is very high in Paris for this 36th edition. But beware, the surprises regularly thwart the forecasts in this end-of-season event. Novak Djokovic, who plays Hungarian Fucosvics, aims to secure a sixth title here on his record. Daniil Medvedev will try, for his part, to keep his crown of the 2020 edition.


    Latest articles

