PlayStation x Champions League: Sony icons aim for title in new TV commercial

Sony PlayStation, and more broadly Sony Interactive Entertainment, is a long-time partner of the Champions League, the biggest competition for European clubs. Sony is today unveiling the new TV spot that will air on TV during games, and a few heads should look familiar.

The stadium is full, and the players are about to enter the field when a grappling hook grabs the roof. We return to the hallway, and we see Atreus from God of War, quickly overtaken by a Kratos visibly in a hurry to enter the lawn with his son. This done, it’s Aloy from Horizon: Zero Dawn who comes to lend a hand to the coach by posting a holographic game plan, while Nathan Drake of Uncharted climbs the stadium and Ratchet & Clank evacuate an injured.





When we know the audiences of the Champions League, whose final is the 7th most broadcast sporting event in the world, this spot is a good way to highlight unconventional characters from Sony. The integration is rather well done, especially as it is punctuated by an extract from the Barber of Seville, the legendary opera by Gioachino Rossini. Be careful, however, this new advertisement intended for television has nothing to do with the game FIFA 22, published by EA, and which has the performance rights of the competition.