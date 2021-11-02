More

    Pochettino gives news of Messi and lets loose on Mbappé

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

    Present this Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of the trip to RB Leipzig, for the fourth group match of the Champions League, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, said more about the injury of Lionel Messi , package for this shock due to hamstring discomfort and knee pain.

    “We hope that the evolution of Lionel Messi will be good and that he can be with us as quickly as possible. I can not say more,” said the Argentinian technician to the press. Before that, he spoke about Kylian Mbappé’s attitude. “I always see him well. He still has a good motivation and the desire to help the team. He works very well. Kylian always has a good predisposition.”

    to summarize

    Present this Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of facing RB Leipzig in the Champions League, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino gave news of Lionel Messi and spoke about Kylian Mbappé’s attitude.


    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlethe government is rushing to the aid of electro-intensive industries
    Next articleXbox: Microsoft has big plans for the metaverse, intriguing Halo and Minecraft teasing

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC