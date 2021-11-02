Pochettino gives news of Messi and lets loose on Mbappé

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

Present this Tuesday at a press conference on the eve of the trip to RB Leipzig, for the fourth group match of the Champions League, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino, said more about the injury of Lionel Messi , package for this shock due to hamstring discomfort and knee pain.

“We hope that the evolution of Lionel Messi will be good and that he can be with us as quickly as possible. I can not say more,” said the Argentinian technician to the press. Before that, he spoke about Kylian Mbappé’s attitude. “I always see him well. He still has a good motivation and the desire to help the team. He works very well. Kylian always has a good predisposition.”

⚽️ Training before the Champions League in Leipzig 🔴🔵 https://t.co/szmm3QjEY8 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) November 2, 2021