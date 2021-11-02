Pochettino says more about Messi’s injury, defends his game plan

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

As usual, Mauricio Pochettino, coach of Paris Saint-Germain, was present in front of the press ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig tomorrow. And as often, the Argentine technician was very careful in his words. First, and this is what was expected, he gave news of Lionel Messi, package for the trip to Germany after a glitch occurred this Friday against LOSC: “We hope that the evolution of Lionel Messi will be good and that he can be with us as quickly as possible, ”he said, giving no real indication of his return.

Subsequently, he spoke about the quality of the game of his family, at the center of attention since the remarkable media release of his sports director Leonardo: “We have an idea for a project, we are putting it in place. in a team building phase and we give priority to developing certain sectors. (…) The game system is a starting point. But we like to talk about game animation. start with 4 or 3 defenders, etc. This flexibility requires understanding. “



