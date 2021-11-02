More

    Pokémon Sword / Shield, limited-time mystery gift: get a Gigamax Charizard for free!

    News tip Pokémon Sword / Shield, limited-time mystery gift: get a Gigamax Charizard for free!

    The Global Exhibition stream was broadcast on YouTube this weekend, and a code to obtain Charizard with Gigamaxer capacity was revealed to its viewers. Don’t delay using it, because it will only be available until tomorrow!

    A good surprise while waiting for the next releases

    As the release of the Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon remake quickly approaches, Nintendo continues to please Pokémon Sword / Shield players with a new Gigamax Pokémon. As a reminder, some Pokémon have an alternative form of Dynamax: the Gigamax. This rare phenomenon allows them to change shape and increase some of their stats temporarily.

    A Gigamax Charizard is available as a Mystery Gift (credit: Pokelalos)

    This time it’s a Gigamax Charizard which is available in Mystery Gift, and what for a very short time: you only have until November 3 at 4:59 p.m. to get your hands on it! We explain how:


    • Connect your Nintendo Switch console to Internet
    • Launch your game Pokémon Sword / Shield
    • Open the main menu with the button X
    • Select “Mystery Gift” then enter the code “GL0BALCHAMP2021”
    • The gift is transferred to your game, the Pokémon will appear in your team or your Pokémon Box
    • Remember that this code is only valid until November 03, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.

    About Pokémon Sword / Shield

    Pokémon Sword / Shield Walkthrough

