Pokémon Sword / Shield, limited-time mystery gift: get a Gigamax Charizard for free!

The Global Exhibition stream was broadcast on YouTube this weekend, and a code to obtain Charizard with Gigamaxer capacity was revealed to its viewers. Don’t delay using it, because it will only be available until tomorrow!

A good surprise while waiting for the next releases

As the release of the Sparkling Diamond / Sparkling Pearl Pokémon remake quickly approaches, Nintendo continues to please Pokémon Sword / Shield players with a new Gigamax Pokémon. As a reminder, some Pokémon have an alternative form of Dynamax: the Gigamax. This rare phenomenon allows them to change shape and increase some of their stats temporarily.

A Gigamax Charizard is available as a Mystery Gift (credit: Pokelalos)

This time it’s a Gigamax Charizard which is available in Mystery Gift, and what for a very short time: you only have until November 3 at 4:59 p.m. to get your hands on it! We explain how:





Connect your Nintendo Switch console to Internet

Launch your game Pokémon Sword / Shield

Open the main menu with the button X

Select “Mystery Gift” then enter the code “GL0BALCHAMP2021”

then enter the code The gift is transferred to your game, the Pokémon will appear in your team or your Pokémon Box

or your Remember that this code is only valid until November 03, 2021 at 4:59 p.m.

About Pokémon Sword / Shield

Pokémon Sword / Shield Walkthrough