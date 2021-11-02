Premier League – Tottenham have their new coach: Tale made official in the coming hours

The speculations did not last long. While the slap received by Tottenham against Manchester United on Saturday (0-3) was too much for Nuno Espirito Santo, sacked on Monday by the London club, his replacement has already been found. This is Antonio Conte, as Sky Italia claims.

Late Monday evening, the two Italian journalists Gianluca Di Marzio and Fabricio Romano reported a day of constructive discussions and the clear progress of the negotiations. The first spoke of a completed deal which should be formalized on Tuesday, while the second has already mentioned the details of a contract which should run until June 2023.

Conte will find Paratici

The Italian coach, who knows the Premier League for having been at the head of Chelsea between 2016 and 2018 – with a title of champion of England in the key in 2017 – had already been targeted last summer to replace José Mourinho, before Espirito Santo engages with Spurs. Four months later, the adventure between the Portuguese technician and Tottenham is already over. And another is about to begin. On paper, she looks good.

Because beyond his title with the Blues, Conte remains on a title obtained with Inter Milan in Serie A last season. An Italian championship that he had already won three times when he was in charge of Juventus. In Turin, the former Italian coach had also collaborated with… Fabio Paratici, sports director of the Old Lady at the time, and currently director of football for Spurs.

