Prime Audiences: Disappointment for the TF1 film on transsexuality at only 3.1 million, very largely beaten by “Love is in the meadow” at 4.2 million on M6

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast “He is she” with the cast Odile Vuillemin, Jonathan Zaccaï or Andréa Furet. The TV movie “Comme un coup de tonnerre” was offered on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “Premiers crus”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.



Love is in the meadow (x2)

21.3% market share 4,191,000 viewers

He is she (x2)

15.6% market share 3,148,000 viewers

Like a thunderclap

8.3% market share 1,756,000 viewers

Premiers Crus

7.6% market share 1,610,000 viewers

In the heart of our mountains

4.9% market share 1,104,000 viewers

Men in Black 3

5.5% market share 1,028,000 viewers

First contact

4.6% market share 879,000 viewers

Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End

4.7% market share

823,000 viewers

Death in Venice

3.9% market share 813,000 viewers

The Park of Wonders

2.5% market share 547,000 viewers

Unforgettable

2.1% market share 465,000 viewers

CSI: Miami

1.9% market share 426,000 viewers

Crimes

2% market share 418,000 viewers

In the heart of storms

1.7% market share 362,000 viewers

Wheeler Dealers

1.3% market share 295,000 viewers

The Unknowns: the total!

1.3% market share 288,000 viewers

Kaamelott

1.3% market share 279,000 viewers

Emergency calls (x2)

1.3% market share 258,000 viewers Top market shares