Private speed cameras: this foolproof trick to recognize them on the roads

As their names suggest, private radar cars have been designed so that you cannot detect them. In this sense, they are unmarked cars with civilian service providers who are not part of the police behind the wheel. Their mission is to flush out the various traffic violations. Thus, they will help to ensure that the number of road accidents is reduced considerably. This noble cause will certainly have repercussions on your driver’s license which may be withdrawn in the event of too high speed on a limited road.





Some unstoppable tips

Note that 150 cars of this type have been distributed throughout France. If they were designed so that they would not be recognized by motorists, there are still a few tips for you to recognize them. Among these, the imposing rectangular box placed on the rear shelf. The dashboard is also equipped with several cameras that allow it to scan speed limit signs and take pictures of license plates.

While this project is still in its early stages, this number of private radar cars is expected to triple very soon. At least you will be warned because the driver’s license points are expensive. Having them removed many times could lead to the authorities removing it from you.