producers want to keep prices high, but threat from Iran is growing

OPEC + oil producers, who are meeting this Thursday, November 4, should renew their current policy of limiting supply in the name of prudence, thus taking advantage of high prices. It is also a question of protecting oneself from a brutal shock in the event of Iran’s imminent return to the market.

Like almost every beginning of the month since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the thirteen members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their ten allies via the OPEC + agreement meet by videoconference to possibly adjust their production volume of black gold.

Few observers expect a surprise from the cartel despite pressure from disgruntled consumers to pay the full price. The fact that “Russia, Saudi Arabia and other big producers are not pumping more oil […] is not fair, ”lamented US President Joe Biden on Sunday evening on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

The leader of the first oil-consuming country has plenty to look at: the benchmark US crude contract, WTI, is trading around $ 85, the highest since 2014. Other black gold-hungry nations such as India and Japan are also pushing OPEC + to react, but producers continue to turn a deaf ear, maintaining for the moment a radical but effective strategy, consisting of a drastic drying up of supply.

Market “still too fragile”

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo again stressed last week “the need to remain cautious and attentive to a constantly evolving market situation”, a rhetoric now common in the alliance.





The cartel insists on the risk factors hovering over demand in order to justify maintaining its prudent policy, also evoking the – very real – new peaks of Covid-19 contamination observed in Russia and China. This strategy, favorable to the producers’ funds, results in a monthly increase in production of 400,000 barrels per day, while more than 4 million barrels are still left underground every day.

“The crisis is in a way contained but it is not yet over, we must be careful not to take things for granted”, affirmed in October the Saudi Minister of Energy Abdelaziz bin Salman, leader of the ‘Opep, on the sidelines of the “Saudi Green Initiative” forum. In the same vein, the Minister of Petroleum of Nigeria, Timipre Sylva, judged the next day that the market was “still too fragile”.

When Iran awakens

The expected decline next year from the strong rebound in demand explains why the cartel is tempted to stay the course, underline several analysts. If the OPEC + is not in a hurry to increase the pace too quickly, it is also because it leaves a place for one of its members today excluded from the market, Iran, add some of them. them.

Ironically, it was the United States that sanctioned the Islamic Republic in 2018, pulling nearly 2 million barrels a day from the market. The same people are now calling on the cartel, of which Iran is a founding member, to increase its production of black gold to relieve the wallets of motorists and not to hinder the resumption of growth, at the mercy of uncontrolled inflation.

The same, except for a president. Joe Biden said he was ready to return to the nuclear deal. Stalled since June, the Vienna negotiations, intended to relaunch the pact and lift the sanctions against Tehran, could restart by the end of November.

A favorable outcome would logically sign Iran’s medium-term return to the black gold market. But despite the insistence of the West, Tehran has still not given a specific date for the resumption of negotiations.