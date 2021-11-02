More

    PS Now: Final Fantasy 9, Celeste … the “free” games of November 2021

    Technology


    Game news PS Now: Final Fantasy 9, Celeste … the “free” games of November 2021

    A day after the announcements concerning the arrivals and departures of Xbox Game Pass, it’s PlayStation Now’s turn to unveil the new titles to be included in its catalog. Among other things, we see the arrival of a Final Fantasy game and a nugget of independent gaming.

    Summary

    • Celestial
    • Final fantasy 9
    • Mafia
    • Totally Reliable Delivery Service

    About GTA III

    Officialized during the month of October, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is due on November 11 on PC and consoles and is expected on PS Now. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering that this remastered trilogy is expected on the cloud gaming service on December 07. It is therefore normal not to see it in this list.

    Celestial

    Celeste is a platform game developed by Matt Thorson (Towerfall Ascension). Released in 2018, Celeste is one of the revelations that year. It is nominated for four categories of the Game Awards, including that of the best game. It leaves with two trophies: that of the game with the best positive message, and that of the best independent game.

    Final fantasy 9

    If it is often eclipsed by its younger brother Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy IX nonetheless remains an essential title of the license and remains an excellent JRPG. This ninth episode features Djidane, a member of a group of thieves who have decided to kidnap Princess Garnet. A kidnapping orchestrated by the princess herself, to stop the tyrannical madness of her mother. But not everything is going as expected.


    • Read the Final Fantasy IX review
    • Final Fantasy 9 has been released on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PS1, PSP, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch

    Mafia

    Despite the release of the huge GTA III in 2001, Take-Two is back with a game of the same kind a year later: it is Mafia. In this 3D adventure game set in the 1930s, the player controls a mobster in search of fame within his own family.

    • Read the Mafia test.
    • Mafia appeared on PC, PS2 and Xbox before arriving in a remastered version on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

    Totally Reliable Delivery Service

    The least known game of this club of four, Totally Reliable Delivery Service is also distinguished by its gameplay. Playable together, the title developed by We’re Five Games and published by tinyBuild offers players to play as delivery people in a simulation with a physics engine.

    • Totally Reliable Delivery Service has been released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

    Source: PlayStation Blog

    Profile of Charlanmhg, Jeuxvideo.com

    Through Charlanmhg, Writing jeuxvideo.com

    MPTwitter


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAntonio Conte to hit big at Tottenham, Newcastle want Unai Emery
    Next articleThe 12 strokes of noon: this surprise made to Jean-Luc Reichmann for his birthday

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC