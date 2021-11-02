PS Now: Final Fantasy 9, Celeste … the “free” games of November 2021

A day after the announcements concerning the arrivals and departures of Xbox Game Pass, it’s PlayStation Now’s turn to unveil the new titles to be included in its catalog. Among other things, we see the arrival of a Final Fantasy game and a nugget of independent gaming.

About GTA III Officialized during the month of October, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is due on November 11 on PC and consoles and is expected on PS Now. Nevertheless, it is worth remembering that this remastered trilogy is expected on the cloud gaming service on December 07. It is therefore normal not to see it in this list.

Celestial

Celeste is a platform game developed by Matt Thorson (Towerfall Ascension). Released in 2018, Celeste is one of the revelations that year. It is nominated for four categories of the Game Awards, including that of the best game. It leaves with two trophies: that of the game with the best positive message, and that of the best independent game.

Final fantasy 9

If it is often eclipsed by its younger brother Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy IX nonetheless remains an essential title of the license and remains an excellent JRPG. This ninth episode features Djidane, a member of a group of thieves who have decided to kidnap Princess Garnet. A kidnapping orchestrated by the princess herself, to stop the tyrannical madness of her mother. But not everything is going as expected.





Read the Final Fantasy IX review

Final Fantasy 9 has been released on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, PS1, PSP, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch

Mafia

Despite the release of the huge GTA III in 2001, Take-Two is back with a game of the same kind a year later: it is Mafia. In this 3D adventure game set in the 1930s, the player controls a mobster in search of fame within his own family.

Read the Mafia test.

Mafia appeared on PC, PS2 and Xbox before arriving in a remastered version on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

The least known game of this club of four, Totally Reliable Delivery Service is also distinguished by its gameplay. Playable together, the title developed by We’re Five Games and published by tinyBuild offers players to play as delivery people in a simulation with a physics engine.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service has been released on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

Source: PlayStation Blog