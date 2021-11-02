PS5: The multi-award winning 65-inch Sony 4K TV at last at a discount!

If you were looking for a good opportunity to change your television, here is a very nice, fresh one: the 65-inch Sony Bravia TV has a very nice promotion at Boulanger.

4K, HDR, 120Hz and 100 € on the PS Store for Sony Bravia TV

The television is an essential accessory for many people, including those who are fond of video games or movies, it goes without saying. Nevertheless, and despite the advance of technologies and their democratization, it is not always easy to find the right offer at the best price: it was nevertheless without counting on Boulanger who has just sold off the price of the Sony Bravia XR65X90J, a smart TV perfect for gaming, sold at the moment at 1290 € instead of 1690 €. Best of all: you can even enjoy € 100 voucher to spend in PlayStation Store, just to buy you games on PS4 or PS5. It has to be… enticing.

Buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia 4K HDR TV for € 1290 on Boulanger

A 65 ”Sony Bravia optimized for the downsized PS5

Suffice to say that this Sony Bravia XR65X90J has solid arguments in its favor. First of all, his 65 inch LED display (165 centimeters diagonal) 4K HDR, a definition of 3840 x 2160p, is obviously a major asset. In addition, she takes advantage with a frequency of 120 Hz and then turns out specially optimized for PS5, allowing compatible games to run at… 120 frames per second!





In addition, Sony can boast of offering here the X1 processor, allowing the image to be adapted to the best resolution and colorimetry in real time. Even better, the television shows Dolby Vision compatibility, very popular, which then gives access to even brighter images, even higher contrast and even richer colors.

Undeniably, this is a very good television already awarded multiple times and, what is more, well supplied with 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports and one USB port. Finally, count on Google tv for a smart software system backed by Google and Alexa voice assistants, and you certainly have one of the best deals of the month. Tempted?

