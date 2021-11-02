PSG do not let go of Adeyemi, Emery in pole position in Newcastle

Newcastle’s Unai Emery priority, Adeyemi on the PSG radar or Hazard who wants to stay at Real Madrid: find all the information about the football transfer window for this Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Emery ready to let Villarreal go for Newcastle?

Bought by a Saudi consortium last month, Newcastle are still looking for the coach who will embody their ambitious Premier League project. Many names have circulated, but this Tuesday, it is unanimous: Unai Emery is in pole position to sit on the bench of the Magpies. German channel Sport1 the information revealed on Monday. Since Daily Mirror , Sky Sports or The Athletic confirmed. If he is happy at Villarreal, the Basque coach (49) would listen to such an opportunity. The former coach of PSG and Arsenal, whom he left at the end of 2019 in a situation of failure, would like to prove that he can succeed in England. English coach Eddie Howe (44) would be Newcastle’s plan B, not to mention Swiss Lucien Favre (64).

Paris and Dortmund thoroughly on Adeyemi (Salzburg)

Where will RB Salzburg’s nugget, Karim Adeyemi end? Two weeks ago, Sky Sport Germany revealed that Liverpool, Dortmund and Bayern Munich had contacted Salzburg about the German striker (19), author of a double against Lille in the Champions League (2-1). Then last week Sky Sport Germanyadded that Paris Saint-Germain was joining the dance. This Tuesday, the TV channel goes further: Dortmund and Paris are “really well placedTo afford Adeyemi. Bayern have already withdrawn from the case. Parisian leaders should, in turn, meet their counterparts in Salzburg. Adeyemi, whose price is around € 40 million, could compensate for the probable future departure of Kylian Mbappé, still at the end of his contract with PSG. But beware : Sport1 Understand that Dortmund is keeping one step ahead through its liabilities to hatch young talents, like Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho or Erling Haaland, who just went from Salzburg to Dortmund.





Eriksen could leave Inter … and play again

Four months after his heart failure in the middle of Denmark’s match at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen’s name resurfaced last week. “The player has been temporarily banned from playing the current season by the Italian medical authority», Announced Inter Milan. The Danish midfielder (29) has had a pacemaker implanted, but regulations in Italy forbid him to push back the lawns. This is not the case in all countries. This is why, according to the Corriere dello Sport , Eriksen would like to return to Ajax Amsterdam, where he was revealed between 2009 and 2013. Inter are open to a contract termination this winter, which would save him an annual salary of € 7.5m.

Real Madrid: no departure (yet) for Hazard

Eden Hazard has made his debut for Real Madrid for six straight La Liga matches. The Belgian striker (30), not spared by injuries since his departure from Chelsea in 2019, has not returned to his former level. From there to imagine a transfer this winter? No, temper Marca . The Madrid daily assures that Hazard wants to regain his place as holder with the Merengue, where his contract runs until June 2024. Real had spent € 115 million to secure the services of the former Lille.

Matsima wants to leave Monaco

Two matches including a tenure against OM to go out at half-time: Chrislain Matsima is content with crumbs at AS Monaco this season. The defender and international U20 French is linked to his training club until 2025, but according to RMC Sport , a departure is taking shape this winter. ASM would like to lend it with several German clubs on the lookout. The player, he would definitely want a transfer.