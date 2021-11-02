PSG: Lionel Messi confides in his trio with Kylian Mbappé and Neymar

The Argentine has made some interesting revelations about the “MNM”.

Arrived this summer at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi has not yet reached the fullness of his physical form and his best level. Taking stock of the Argentinian’s first months at PSG is therefore very complicated. However, in recent weeks, the Argentina international has worked a lot on his agreement with Kylian Mbappé on the ground and the latter even gave him two assists in the Champions League against Manchester City and Leipzig.

For the moment, the attacking trio of PSG, the famous “MNM” has not displayed the full measure of its potential. It must be said that the three men have not yet evolved sufficiently together, the fault of late international truce returns, as well as the physical glitches of the three men. In an interview with Sport, Lionel Messi spoke without language on several subjects and made revelations concerning the attacking trio of PSG.

“The truth is the whole locker room was amazing with me. It made it really easy for me. With Ney I’ve had a long relationship, we kept talking even when we weren’t playing together. With Kylian. at first it was weird because we weren’t sure if he was staying or going. He was busy with his things. Luckily we got to know each other better, on and off the pitch. well understood. There is a good group, and a healthy group, in this locker room.“, analyzed Lionel Messi.





“You can’t compare MSN and MNM”

“The ‘MNM’ and the ‘MSN’? You can’t compare. They are different lines. Luis is a different type of 9, with different characteristics from Mbappé. Kylian has been playing on one side for the last few years. This season, and I don’t remember if the previous one too, he plays more in a role of nine. Luis is more of an old-fashioned scorer, a real center-forward. Kylian, is more participative in the game, is powerful and hurts with spaces. It’s different as an attacker so it’s difficult to compare“, added the Argentinian.

Lionel Messi obviously hopes to win the C1 this season: “I was lucky to be in this Barça trident which was wonderful and I hope that with this one we can achieve the same as with the previous one. (…) When I have made the decision to come to PSG, that was one of the reasons because they have a great team, and I want to make them grow by winning the Champions League after so many years of trying. has not gone far. This season we are one of the candidates but not the only one (…) The best does not always win because it depends on many details or circumstances “.

Finally, he delivered his look on Ligue 1: “A lot of time has passed but I have played few matches. Three in the league and a little more on the way in. It’s a more physical league, where the games are often divided, where there are many back and forth, where the players are strong and fast. Physically, it changes a lot. In Spain, all the teams try to play a lot more and they can steal the ball from you if you don’t press well. is more of a team that hits and runs, waiting for you to come out at the counter. The biggest difference is at the physical level.“.