PSG: Messi very uncertain before the Champions League match on Wednesday in Leipzig

Lionel Messi may have to give up the trip to Leipzig. According to Amazon Prime on Monday, it would even already be fixed. Replaced by Mauro Icardi at half-time for PSG-Lille (2-1), Friday evening at the Parc des Princes, due to muscle discomfort, the Pulga had not resumed collective training on Monday morning, at the Lodge camp.

As was the case on Sunday already, the six-fold Golden Ball remained indoors where he continued to work solo and receive treatment. Joined this Monday at the end of the afternoon, the PSG left the doubt, ensuring that no decision was taken concerning the trip to Germany. The Parisians will take the direction of Leipzig this Tuesday morning, the club will then communicate the group but, in all likelihood, Messi is very unlikely to be.

If he were to forfeit, it would be the third game since joining PSG that Lionel Messi would miss following an injury. After a shock with the Lyonnais Jérôme Boateng at the level of his left knee, on September 19 at the Parc des Princes, the former Barcelona had been forced to give up the following two matches in Ligue 1, in Metz (1-2) and against Montpellier (2-0).



Mbappé fit to resume competition

Mauricio Pochettino does not wish to take any risk with the 34-year-old player who, in addition to his discomfort, would have had a small problem in the knee followed closely by the medical staff. A long absence is not on the agenda, however, especially since the Argentinian does not suffer from a real injury. His compatriot Angel Di Maria should taste his first start of the season in the Champions League, after serving his three suspension games. He remains on an excellent performance with a goal and an assist against Lille, which make him the best placed candidate to replace Messi on the pitch.

In addition, the presence of Kylian Mbappé in Leipzig is no longer in doubt. Victim of an ENT infection last week, the French international is able to resume competition after having been forced to skip the last match. He trained normally on Monday. Sergio Rico has resumed training too, after spraining the thumb of his left hand, but the Spanish goalkeeper is not listed in the Champions League. Juan Bernat and Rafinha neither, they will stay all three in Paris. Georginio Wijnaldum will accompany the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, at a press conference this Tuesday at 5.15 p.m.