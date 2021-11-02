PSG – PSG: the real Messi arrives, the delivery date unveiled

Still silent in Ligue 1, Lionel Messi is struggling to find his best level since signing for PSG.

The former FC Barcelona captain hoped to break the series by scoring against Lille on Friday night. But the match against the reigning French champion turned sour for Lionel Messi, injured and replaced at half-time. Absent from the Parisian group for the trip to Leipzig in the Champions League, the Pulga is experiencing a difficult adaptation. Nothing more logical according to his compatriot Javier Pastore, who believes that the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain will see the real Lionel Messi during the second part of the season. Not enough to panic for the capital club, which is betting on a Ballon d’Or in great shape for the major Champions League deadlines in the spring.





Javier Pastore asks for time for Lionel Messi

“I’m not surprised that his debut in Ligue 1 is difficult, it’s normal, it’s the first time he’s changed clubs. For my part, I had already experienced two changes of environment before arriving in France. I had gone from Cordoba to Buenos Aires, and from Buenos Aires to Palermo. It’s all new to him. These are new people he didn’t know, a league he didn’t know, teams he had never played against. He needs a few months to adjust. But the quality, he has it, in the Champions League, he shows that he is still present. It is a competition that he knows, players that he has already faced on numerous occasions. He will find his place in this team. We will see the real Messi in the second part of the championship ” Javier Pastore estimated in an interview with BeInSports. A prediction that PSG supporters hope will pay off in the quest for the Champions League this season.