Public debt is expected to reach 113.5% of GDP in 2022, according to Olivier Dussopt

The Minister of Public Accounts also says “on a public debt of 115.3% of GDP at the end of 2021»Against 118% initially expected.

The public debt ratio should ultimately only increase slightly this year to 115.3%, then decline to 113.5% next year, thanks to the strongest economic recovery observed after the crisis, the Minister of Finance said on Tuesday. Public accounts Olivier Dussopt.

“We are using this additional revenue to start the deleveraging trajectory, in particular on the debt linked to Covid estimated at 165 billion euros for the State“, Said the minister in an interview with Les Echos, indicating”on a public debt of 115.3% of GDP at the end of 2021 when we initially expected 118%, and 113.5% in 2022 against 116% previously forecast“. These new economic forecasts will be included in the amending finance bill for 2021, which will be presented to the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

Purchasing power measures

In terms of growth, the government still forecasts an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 6.25%, despite the very strong recovery of the economy. This should guarantee economic growth of at least 6.6% this year if no contraction is noted in the fourth quarter, according to the latest figures from INSEE. “If we exceed 6.25% growth this year the additional revenue will be allocated to reducing the 2021 deficit», Assures Olivier Dussopt.





This traditional rectified end-of-year budget allows the government above all to include in law the purchasing power measures announced in recent weeks to offset the rise in energy prices. This is the additional aid of 100 euros which will be paid in December to the 5.8 million beneficiaries of the energy voucher, i.e. an amount of nearly 600 million euros, as well as the inflation compensation of 100 euros. , announced by Jean Castex. The text provides for this compensation an envelope of 3.6 billion euros, which will be supplemented by 200 million euros voted in the draft budget for 2022.

Other new appropriations concern part of the financing of the skills plan, as well as 500 million euros for compensation against freezing in favor of farmers. In total, this amending budget provides for opening 9.1 billion euros in additional credits and canceling 7.3 billion, in particular 2 billion which had been budgeted for emergency support.

The text must also endorse the redeployment of credits from the recovery plan of 100 billion euros, between devices that have not consumed their entire envelope and others whose resources have been strengthened during the year. because of their success (MaPrimerénov ‘, industrialization in the territories, etc.).