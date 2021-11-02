QAnon followers gathered in Dallas, hoping for return of JFK’s deceased son

A theory circulated by the conspiratorial nebula states that the son of “JFK», Died in 1999 with his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren when the plane he was piloting crashed at sea off the state of Massachusetts, was due to reappear around noon, to announce the return of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States.

Followers of the QAnon conspiracy movement gathered in Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, hoping to witness the reappearance of John F. Kennedy’s son, who died in a plane crash 22 years ago, local press reported. At around 1:00 p.m. local time, hundreds of people gathered at Dealey Plaza in the heart of Dallas, where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, according to the Dallas Morning News. One of the theories circulated by the QAnon Nebula states that the son of “JFKJohn F. Kennedy Jr, who died in 1999 with his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law Lauren when the plane he was piloting crashed at sea off the state of Massachusetts, was to reappear around noon, for announce the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States.

Donald Trump was to become “the king among kings“Ensured a publication posted Monday on a QAnon account. Alas, the revelation did not take place and, a few hours later, the rain had dispersed the last supporters of QAnon. “The all-important crowd gathered for JFK Jr.’s reappearance after his mock death is no fun», Reacted the Democratic senator of Connecticut Chris Murphy on Twitter. “This is an extremely disturbing sign of how the political debate has become completely detached from the truth.», He underlined.

Born in 2017 in the United States, the QAnon movement takes its name from enigmatic messages posted by a certain “Q», Supposed to be a senior US official close to former US President Donald Trump. The QAnon Nebula is notably a proponent of a theory that Joe Biden and the Democrats are part of a global Satanist and pedophile conspiracy. Over the years, these theories have convinced more and more Americans, and the FBI is monitoring this far-right group, seen as potentially dangerous. Many QAnon activists were among the crowd that attacked the Capitol on January 6.