Quinté + of Tuesday, November 2 at Chantilly: the forecasts

Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Tuesday, November 2 in Chantilly, the Prix de la Vierge de Lorette. Departure at 13:50. 16 starters. Handicap. 1,300 meters. Fiber sand track. Thoroughbred 3 years old and over.

It’s complicated again, which means it’s going to pay off. The Deauville coach Stéphane Wattel presents three competitors all defending a good chance. However, our preference went to 6 Tibasti, which now evolves in a weight zone allowing many hopes at this level.

Our last minute, the 10 Kaliska, is one of the three 3 years of the race. Trained by André Fabre and starting from stall 14 (a position still at the finish of this quinté since … 2012), this filly does not lack experience in the big handicaps, where she is aligned for the fifth times. Comfortable on the sand, she can strike a big blow here.

Equipped with blinders for the first time, the 4 Power Jack can also surprise at good odds …





The predictions:

6. Tibasti

12. Magic Vati

10. Kaliska

2. Simply Striking

13. Spring Street

4. Power Jack

3. Satisfied

The last minute :

10. Kaliska

Results for Sunday 31 October at Saint-Cloud

The favorite of RTL, without running badly, does not enter the quinté. It was a bet to be attempted and it remains a name, GALIMA, to remember. The last minute is fourth.

The editorial staff recommends you