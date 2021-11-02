Raphaël Varane out on injury

A hard blow for Raphaël Varane (28). Holder this Tuesday evening, as part of the 4th day of the Champions League, on the lawn of Atalanta, the French international remained on the ground for a few moments, after only thirty minutes of play. After the intervention of caregivers, the French got up but eventually came out of Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo and was replaced by Mason Greenwood. Varane had already returned to the field in the last match, against Tottenham (3-0), after a groin injury.





An injury with serious consequences for the 28-year-old central defender, who could therefore miss the reception of Manchester City this Saturday (1:30 p.m.). He could also miss the next meeting of the France team for the last two qualifying matches for the World Cup (against Kazakhstan on November 13 and Finland on November 16).

