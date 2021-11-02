“Raymond Domenech does not deserve to be a coach”, tackle Jacques Vendroux

Gauthier Delomez



Guest of the program “Culture Médias” on Europe 1, the sports journalist Jacques Vendroux returned to the fiasco of the France team during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. For him, the coach at the time, Raymond Domenech, is one of the main responsible for this “shame for French football”.

It is a tackle supported by the former coach of the French football team, Raymond Domenech. In the show Media Culture, the sports journalist Jacques Vendroux, author of the book On a misunderstanding, half a century of waking dreams at the heart of world sports history, looks back on the fiasco of the Blues at the 2010 World Cup. In his book, he accuses the former coach of being one of the main responsible for this rout. “When the boss is overwhelmed, he does not deserve to be a coach,” he says about Raymond Domenech on Europe 1.





Domenech “unable to make any decision”

Jacques Vendroux “persists, signs and confirms”. The journalist attacks the management of the former coach of the French football team, in the midst of a crisis in the heart of Knysna. “The World Cup in South Africa was a disgrace for French football,” he said. “When I see the scene where the players do not get out of the bus to show solidarity with Nicolas Anelka, it’s unreal. Eric Abidal takes himself for Nelson Mandela …” recalls Jacques Vendroux.

“Raymond Domenech was unable to make the slightest decision”, supports the journalist from Radio France. “It is he who designates the players to make the World Cup. So he must have an authority. He has lost all authority,” he continues, also implicating the staff of the France team.

“In addition, he had a framework which was bad. There was Pierre Repellini, his deputy, a nice boy who played at Saint-Étienne but who lacks a little bit of personality,” he says. Jacques Vendroux confirms that he resents “a lot” to the former coach of the Blues. “You need killers at the head of the France team. Laurent Blanc is respected, Didier Deschamps too … You need bosses, it’s like that and not otherwise.”