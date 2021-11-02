Real Madrid gathers a huge jackpot for the Mbappé file!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: The “Little Brother” interview with Matteo Guendouzi!

During the summer of 2021, Real Madrid tried their luck in the Mbappé case. Counting on PSG to crack with the fear of losing the free player in 2022, the Merengue club pushed with the endorsement of the player who signified his desire to leave. But PSG finally refused any opening and Mbappé will therefore end the season in Paris, with the prospect of choosing his next club for next season.

Real would have released 400 million in cash!

Real Madrid, of course, do not intend to miss the opportunity but will have to put the means on the table, both in terms of salary and the signing bonus. According to the columnist of the program El Chiringuito Eduardo Inda, the merengue club would have contracted a loan of up to 400 million euros to finance its next hot files.

In these two capital files, there is the renovation of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, but also the arrival of Kylian Mbappé, for which the Merengue club has therefore decided to put all the chances on its side. PSG, which intends to fight until the end to extend its player, knows that it will have to find great arguments.

❗️¡Exclusinda! “‘LEGENDS’ is going to have a PRESTAMO of 400M € that will be destined for the Nuevo Bernabéu y al fichaje de Mbappé”. #ChiringuitoInda pic.twitter.com/ypab4Zncx9

– El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) November 2, 2021