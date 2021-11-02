More

    Real Madrid player takes charge of Sergio Ramos’ defense

    Arrived free this summer at Paris Saint-Germain after spending 16 years at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has still not played a single minute with PSG. First hit in the knee, the Spanish central defender is now struggling to recover from a calf injury. While the criticisms are on the former captain of the Merengue, his former teammate, Dani Carvajal, took his defense.

    “I can relate a bit to what’s going on with him. He’s the one who wants to be there ASAP, the first one. I find it hard to believe what’s being said. You can’t doubt his professionalism. I don’t think PSG will do anything like terminate their contract. I welcome them with open arms here and at home, “assured the Real Madrid right-back, who was present on Tuesday at a press conference at the eve of hosting Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

    At a press conference, Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal made a point of defending Paris Saint-Germain central defender Sergio Ramos, whose state of health is worrying.

