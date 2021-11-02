Red Dead Redemption II: Kratos from God of War is invited into the game of Rockstar, the resemblance is disturbing!

Character editors are usually the scene of some bluffing creations from players who are full of ideas for crafting some unlikely crossovers. One of the latest comes from the Online version of Rockstar’s game in which a player has set himself the goal of showing the American countries, at the dawn of the 20th century, to Kratos.

This is not the first time that an iconic character has appeared in Red Dead Online. Long before Kratos, some had their heyday in the ruthless world of the Old West, like Homer from The simpsons or the scary Freddy Krueger from the movie Claws of the Night. Still, this time, it is a video game character who is entitled to this preferential treatment.

It seems that players longed to find the character of Kratos, especially those who evolve on Pc even if a port of the reboot 2018 is fast approaching. Thanks to the latest trailer for God of War: Ragnarök, user HeySoloSoyYo was able to piece together a character that takes on traits very similar to the famous warrior of Sparta now exiled with his son in the Scandinavian lands.

(Cow-) Boy!

Using clues and visuals from the trailer released by Sony at last September’s PlayStation Showcase, HeySoloSoyYo once again put his character breeding skills to the test. after coming to prominence through former role models such as the character of Blade, played by Wesley Snipes.

Attentive to details, the player has taken particular care to endow his character of an imposing beard, of a very smooth skull, of some scars and also to arm it with an ax, less imposing indeed, but certainly as efficient and sharp!

We can blame the lack of tattoos but the two faces are surprisingly very close, proof of the thoroughness that HeySoloSoyYo has to show for this reproduction. We can see on the face of the latter stains and other small details that are difficult to perceive which give even more authenticity to the model.





Moreover, for his pictures, the player has also thought of dressing Kratos in a particularly thick fur which will be of great help to him to brave the Nordic cold. That being said, the frame of the screenshots taken by the player can no longer be matched with the atmosphere of the reboot and its sequel expected in spring 2022.

Unfortunately, player-posted photos are no longer available on Reddit., only those retrieved by the Game Rant site, of which you can see a foretaste above, are currently visible (the rest can be seen on the site).

Sources: Game Rant , Reddit

Buy Red Dead Redemption II from Amazon