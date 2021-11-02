Rocket League: BMW invites itself with a new car in a very punchy trailer

Rocket League is not its first collaboration, especially with real car manufacturers: the very latest has just been unveiled and it is… BMW.

Determined to build its future with highly publicized events and unusual partnerships, Rocket League is therefore continuing its path by keeping its leit motiv: Psyonix has just highlighted a collaboration with BMW, with the very imminent advent of a famous car from the manufacturer.

I say M, like an emblem

Be ready : Rocket League will therefore welcome the BMW M240i from November 4. This super-powered racer will be available in the Item Shop and delivered with the BMW M240i wheels, Metallic Thundernight Decal, United In Rivalry animated Decal, Bavarian Hat Topper and BMW Player Banner. Obviously, everything has a price in this low world.t you will therefore have to spend 1,100 credits to acquire it, in the period from November 4 to 10.

To illustrate its arrival, Epic Games has concocted for us an original trailer, particularly futuristic and very nervous, whose budget clearly shows the importance of this alliance… which will also go rolling on other flower beds.





BMW on all fronts in Rocket League

Because beyond the BMW M240i, Epic Games and Psyonix announce BMW to partner with Rocket League Esports for sponsorship of a regional Rocket League Championship Series and, above all, for a next tournament.

The BMW Rocket League Open will therefore be held from 5 to 7 November, featuring the best teams from the EU RLCS. Before their clash, 16 of the best freestylers in the game have been invited to take part in another competition, the BMW Freestyle Tournament, with a prize pool of $ 25,000. Everything can be watched on Twitch, of course. Interested?