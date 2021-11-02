Rolex Paris Masters – Gaël Monfils, the show or the cold?

It is not because the players will be well covered all week under the imposing roof of the Accor Arena in Bercy that we will not have the right to a few cold snaps. Gaël Monfils proved it before the start of the last Masters 1000 of the year by showing particular concern about his form. “I have a lot of physical and mental fatigue, and a few small physical glitches at the end of the year. I have known better”, thus admitted the French number one in the ATP ranking at a press conference. A delicate condition which explains his absence from the list of the French who will participate in the Davis Cup (25 November-5 December).

Monfils fought, but Schwartzman won: the summary in video

Released in the second round of the Vienna tournament by Diego Schwartzman last week, Monfils nevertheless arrives swollen with confidence at the Rolex Paris Masters, at the end of a 2021 season where he has greatly raised his head, after the end of the year 2020. catastrophic where he had very badly experienced the cut linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. “We don’t talk about confidence anymore, I think I’m playing very, very well”, he also recalled before making his entry in the running in “his” tournament, he who was born in Paris and who gleaned, on this indoor court, his best performances in Masters 1000.

Rolex Paris Masters Monfils is “not at best”: “I play very well, but there is a lot of fatigue” 10/31/2021 At 5:44 PM

It’s nice to know that there will be a crowd, I’m very happy to be able to come back here

Finalist of the 2009 and 2010 editions (he did as well in Monte Carlo in 2016), the companion of Elina Svitolina, who has played only one of the last 5 editions (loss in quarter past against Shapovalov) arrives on familiar ground, all the same with a fair amount of enthusiasm. Especially since the atmosphere should be, this year, particularly at the rendezvous: “It’s nice to know that there will be an audience, he rejoiced. Obviously, after a really hard year, finding the public and then incredible atmospheres from the American tour is good. I am very happy to be able to come back here “.





Reconciled with the public, Henri Leconte ignites Bercy in 1992 against Sampras

Showman at heart, the 35-year-old thus intends to rely on the support of his compatriots in the stands to return, at least, to the round of 16, a performance he has not achieved at Bercy since… 2014, when he had already come up against Novak Djokovic. In recent months, he has regained a certain consistency, his joie de vivre, his bite on the courts. A finalist in the Sofia tournament a few weeks ago, eliminated by the scarecrow Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells, Monfils has shown that he has emerged from a long black hole in which the Covid-19 epidemic and life under bubble the had dived, even though he has only beaten one top 30 player this season (De Minaur to Cincinnati).

A first round easy in appearance but …

The Habs, opposed from the start to the qualifier Kecmanovic, before a hypothetical second round against Mannarino, Monday winner of Basilashvili, can therefore legitimately hope to reach the round of 16. Where his probable meeting against the world number 1 should be one of the highlights of this week in Paris. Except that Gaël Monfils is used to surprises, good and bad. And the doubts expressed by the 22nd in the world on his physical condition also leave to fear that, this week, we can see the less good side of the right-hander.

The question will above all be to know to what extent his game, based on explosiveness, will suffer from his state of form. The first round against the Serbian, 69th in the ATP standings, can be tricky, the two players having never crossed swords so far. But Kecmanovic’s disappointing results this season should allow the Frenchman to express himself at best. In any case, he made a promise that will please the public in the capital: “We are in Paris, we are trying to forget all that and go all out”.

What if he was the boss of his generation? Zverev does better than all the under-25s put together

ATP Vienna Dominated in wear by Schwartzman, Monfils will not see the quarters 10/28/2021 At 2:49 PM