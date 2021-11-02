Rolex Paris Masters: Hugo Gaston, the miracle worker

After a visit to INSEP during his last years of training, Hugo Gaston, not really thrilled by life in Paris, preferred to return to Toulouse to continue the adventure within a more personalized structure. He blossomed there like a flower, but it is undoubtedly in the capital that the Haut-Garonnais has, for the moment, experienced his most beautiful emotions as a young player (21 years old).

Everyone obviously remembers his incredible journey at Roland Garros in 2020, when, ranked 239th in the world and holder of an invitation, he burst the screen by reaching the knockout stages at the price of a Homeric victory against to Stan Wawrinka, before losing in an equally breathtaking thriller against Dominic Thiem.

A poisoned gift somewhere. Because this performance, in a context of post-Covid disaster and in front of almost empty stands, was not completely “normal” for a young man certainly on his way to the top level, but perhaps not quite ready, again, to familiarize with these heights. Behind, he had had to manage the inevitable expectations – just as unusually high – and digest this rather violent growth spurt.

Three matches, three improbable comebacks

Since then, Hugo Gaston scrapes to join in good and due form, and no longer by breaking and entering, the elite of his sport. He has been fighting for months to join this damn top 100, to the point of having put in place a fall battle plan especially for this purpose, with a copious program of Challengers on clay. And now the Toulousain has finally hit the nail on the head indoors, thanks to this qualification for the 2nd round of the Rolex Paris Masters which will earn him, at a minimum, to occupy the 93rd world rank next Monday.

All proportions – still – kept, his career at the Rolex Paris Masters this year is just as incredible as his fairy tale at Roland-Garros a year ago. Let’s recap: landed in the wake of a defeat against Maxime Janvier (234th worldwide) at the Brest Challenger, Gaston started by saving two match points in the 1st round of qualifying against Kevin Anderson, who led 5-3 in 3rd set; it was then led a set, a break by Lorenzo Musetti during the qualifying round; and this Monday, for his entry in the running in the big table, he was still led a set, a break by his compatriot Arthur Rinderknech, before winning 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and clinching a second victory in Masters 1,000 after beating Dominik Koepfer at the start of the season in Miami.





“Fortunately he didn’t go to rugby yesterday (Sunday), otherwise he did not win this match. What does it hold! “. All smiles, Marc Barbier, the coach of the young Frenchman, congratulated himself on having forbidden his foal to go to see the top 14 meeting between Racing 92 and Stade Toulousain, Sunday at La Défense Arena. Otherwise, it is possible that this extra expense of nervous impulses would have been fatal to him during this match against Rinderknech, which Gaston attacked very tired. And not even far from being injured since, at 6-4, 2-3 (break) to his disadvantage, the Toulousain called the physiotherapist to relieve back discomfort.

Not so far from Davis Cup …

The break had the desired effect, both physically and mentally. Relieved, released, the Toulousain was then able to start signing some strokes of genius of which he has the secret, even if he still had to overcome a late break in the 3rd set, before finishing coasting under the eyes of Benoît Pair, who then lost in the evening to Pablo Carreno Busta. An opponent that Gaston will find precisely in the next round, to try to take his revenge from last year.

What to ignite? A little yes. But that’s not the style of the house. Hugo, as we know, is much less talkative at a press conference than sparkling in the field. The top 100? “I knew it was an important game in terms of points, but I don’t want to think about it, the tournament is not over.” We quickly felt that this was not the time to talk to him about a hypothetical selection for the French Davis Cup team, which will play its qualification for the finals in Innsbruck, from November 25.

After all, by beating a full-fledged owner of the team – Arthur Rinderknech was called up for the first time in his career by captain Sébastien Grosjean – the Toulouse player has put himself in a position to be able to believe in his chances of replacing Ugo Humbert (package), even if there is strong competition with Benoît Paire, Adrian Mannarino or Benjamin Bonzi. But, after all, is he a little miracle now?

