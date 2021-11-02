Rolex Paris Masters: On a sporting and “popular” level, what to expect for Novak Djokovic?

We will not go so far as to say that Novak Djokovic is preparing, at 34, to start a second career. But it still seems like there will always be, somewhere in the back of his mind, a before and after September 12, the day he played and lost the most important game of his life against Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open.

That day, the Serbian missed his appointment with history, and the possibility that was given to him to complete the first Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969. He came out bruised, preferring to move away for some time from the circuit to heal his wounds, mainly psychological, in particular bypassing Indian Wells but also the start of the indoor season. The world No. 1 has long remained silent, letting the mystery hang over his end-of-season program. And here he is finally back, masked avenger, to tackle the prestigious end-of-season triptych, namely the Rolex Paris Masters, the Masters in Turin and the final phase of the Davis Cup.

Djokovic: “It was important for me to take a break to finish the season well”

In what state of form, and especially in what state of mind? This is the question that interests us, and which has been on everyone’s lips since his first training in the Accor Arena, last Saturday, under the protective eye of Goran Ivanisevic, against his compatriot and double partner Filip Krajinovic. . From these first Parisian sessions, we were able to observe two things: firstly, Novak insisted a lot on the service and the return; second, he seems in high spirits, definitely healed (apparently anyway) of the trauma of the US Open.

Two (big) records in sight for the end of the season

The world No.1 said it Sunday in his pre-tournament press conference: At the US Open he certainly lost a very important game, but he may have won something more important. in his eyes: love of the public. “Of course it’s terrible to have lost this game but in a way it’s also a blessing because I felt a support there that I had never felt before., declared Djokovic, who had been acclaimed against Medvedev after having burst into tears in his chair a game before the end of the match, crushed by the weight of the stake and the emotion. It touched me deep in my heart. Somehow it’s a victory for life. “

Regenerated by this new popular support and his salutary holidays, Novak Djokovic therefore returned to the warming blue with at least three goals in mind: to finish for the seventh time a season as world No. 1 (and thus beat Sampras’ record ), which would be acquired if he wins Bercy or if Daniil Medvedev is beaten before the quarter-finals; winning the Masters for the sixth time (to equal Federer’s record); and finally shine in the Davis Cup, an event he won in 2010, at the expense of France, under the old formula.





From there to deduce that the Rolex Paris Masters is for him only a simple launching pad before this final sprint? This is the risk, for a player who will undoubtedly suffer from a lack of matches compared to his rivals. But we must not forget that the Serbian, on the other hand, has well-established benchmarks at the Rolex Paris Masters, a tournament he has won five times, a record; and that he has rarely been seen playing a tournament as a tourist, without a minimum of prior guarantees on his condition … “I have trained well in recent weeks, has also confirmed the person concerned. Of course, my lack of competition can be dangerous. So I will have to make sure I put a lot of intensity in my first game, then hope to gain momentum as I go along. “

A very successful doubles recovery

This first match will therefore be Tuesday in “prime-time” (from 7:30 pm) against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, an almost ideal introduction to a player he has beaten three times out of three and who “Stuck” 2:45 hours of match to beat Fabio Fognini on Monday. In the meantime, Novak Djokovic has already made a victorious comeback in doubles – alongside Krajinovic – against the Australian pair of Minaur / Saville (4-6, 6-4, 10/7). And this double, exceptionally contested on the central, in front of a particularly well-stocked assistance, delivered some valuable indications on its state of form.

After a somewhat approximate introduction, the world No. 1 rose in temperature over the games to end up as a cannonball, like this stratospheric winning forehand return to conclude the 2nd set. He behaved as a boss throughout the match, taking on his own the “no-ad” on the return games and not hesitating to encourage his partner who ended up getting up to speed during a super Very high level tie break in the 3rd set.

The Serb, too, took pleasure in haranguing twice the public of Bercy whose reaction to him – also quite expected – was generally warm, except for a few (rare) whistles. From there until he is satisfied with it to the point of losing his killer instinct ? “I could be wrong, but I don’t see him let his guard down for this, replied Guy Forget, the tournament director. We remember Jimmy Connors who, at the beginning of his career, was not very popular with the public and who, at the end, was totally adored. I think Novak is swinging that sympathy slider as well, with the difference that he’s doing it at a time when he’s still world No. 1. “

All this obviously requires confirmation in simple, since it is there that we will have really definitive answers on the perfume and the aroma of the “new Djokovic”. But from what we’ve seen (and heard) so far, there seems to be no need to worry. The boss looks there and there, not really decided to leave his place.

