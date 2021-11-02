Rolex Paris Masters – Pierre-Hugues Herbert hangs Carlos Alcaraz but falls in three sets (6-7, 7-6, 7-5)

Pierre-Hugues Herbert takes the front door, but not without demerit. Faced with the revelation of the year Carlos Alcaraz, the Frenchman, 99th in the world, delivered a big match, but at only 18 years old, the Spaniard showed a lot of solidity, mentally, to reverse the course of the meeting and win in three sets after 2:53 (6-7, 7-6, 7-5). He will find Jannik Sinner in the next round.

He ended the game so frustrated that he almost forgot to shake his opponent’s hand. While he had only played in Challenger tournaments since his exit in the first round of the US Open, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, arrived with great envy in Paris, almost defeated the Spanish prodigy, but on two consecutive double faults, the 30-year-old lost a match where he had done almost everything well before.

71% net success for Herbert

Faced with the power and mobility of the quarter-finalist of the US Open, winner of Tsitsipas and Berrettini this season, the five-time Grand Slam winner in doubles has logically chosen to make his quality speak on the fly. A bet that almost paid off, as its success at the net (40 points won out of 56 disputed) undermined Alcaraz. By choosing to take his opponent by the throat as soon as possible, he has long managed to neutralize a Spanish in small form.





While he had broken the first in this match, the 35th player in the ATP standings saw his opponent break in the wake, then manage the tie-break much better to take control of the meeting. Increasingly confident, “P2H” continued to manhandle Alcaraz, leading 2-0 in the tie break in the second act. But by missing his passing, and seeing Juan Carlos Ferrero’s protégé tear himself away to succeed his, Herbert saw the decisive game slip away, losing 7 points in a row to let his opponent snatch the decisive set.

To thwart his opponent’s plans, Alcaraz also tried more and more to net late in the game, but the fierce battle continued until the end. As in the first set, the Spaniard was the first to break to lead 4-2, already on an opposing double fault. But, pushed by the public, Herbert returned in stride.

Then, after having managed to keep the advantage until the end, Alcaraz, of a calm Olympian, saw his opponent, tired by the long duel he had just led, offer him the victory, the first of his career. in Paris and his second in Masters 1000. His fight in the next round against Sinner, 20, promises.

