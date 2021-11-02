Rolex Paris Masters – Vaccination and Davis Cup: Benoit Paire lets go after his elimination against Carreno Busta

Victory or not, we rarely get bored with Benoit Paire. Both on the courts … and in front of the microphones, where the Frenchman was still chatty Monday night, following his elimination at Bercy by Pablo Carren Busta (6-3, 6-4). With, first, a subject for the less sensitive. “Me, those who are not vaccinated, I don’t give a fuck”, Indeed launched Monday the Habs, who were one of the first tennis players to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and who intends to return to their pre-pandemic level in 2022, from the Australian Open in January .

Irregular, Paire never found the fault: the highlights of his defeat to Carreño Busta

“There is no longer a quarantine in Melbourne if you are vaccinated. Frankly, if they do not play (the unvaccinated, editor’s note), good for me”, he said after his defeat in the first round of the Masters 1000. “Ultimately, if it’s just me going, I’m very happy. Me, I’m motivated to have a very good season next year”, he added. Before insisting: “If there are those who are afraid of getting vaccinated, they don’t get vaccinated and then they stay in Europe”, he said, referring in particular to the world No.1 Novak Djokovic, reluctant to the vaccine.

Rolex Paris Masters Irregular, Paire never found the fault: the highlights of his defeat to Carreño Busta 4 HOURS AGO

Obviously very determined, the Avignon resident has not hidden his ambitions for the months to come. “Me, I want to play hard next year. The others, I don’t care (…) I know I’m ready to have a very good 2022”. One way to send a message for the Davis Cup? It is possible, while the captain of the Blues Sébastien Grosjean, who did not choose him initially for the event which will be held from November 25 to December 5, must find a replacement for Ugo Humbert.





Of course I want to go to Davis Cup

“Of course I want to go to Davis Cup! It’s part of my goals”, Paire launched. “I think I have the level, I think I have the skills to be in this team. I think I can contribute something”, he insisted. “Will I be selected or not? It’s not me who decides. I want to play it, to be able to relax with it, to have fun, to be in a team, not to play only for me”, he explained.

At first, Grosjean had selected Ugo Humbert in N.1, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet and the doubles specialists Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut to play the final phase of the revisited Davis Cup, organized this year between Madrid, Innsbruck (Austria) and Turin (Italy). But Humbert has since ended his season and Grosjean has decided to wait until the end of the Paris tournament – and the Roanne Challenger (November 8-14) – to replace him.

Rolex Paris Masters Return of the public to Bercy, Djokovic at the rendezvous, Murray 5 years later: The film of the day 8 HOURS AGO