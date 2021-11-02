Romain Grosjean tells the story of his love affair with Marion Jollès (VIDEO)

Guest ofAs an aside on Canal + this Monday, November 1, Romain Grosjean returned to his meeting with Marion Jollès. The former Formula 1 driver had to take out the oars to seduce the beautiful journalist.
After 13 years of love, everything is still rolling for Romain Grosjean and Marion Jollès. Married since 2012, the happy parents of Sacha, Simon and Camille seem more united than ever since the terrible accident suffered by the former Formula 1 driver during the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix and which could have cost him his life. However, at the start, their relationship was not won. If one would think that between the racing driver and the sports journalist everything went very quickly, their love story actually looks more like a diesel than a racing car. Romain Grosjean even rowed to seduce his beautiful as he confided this Monday, November 1 in As an aside on Canal +.
A complicated seduction operation
While he is comfortably installed in the fictional apartment of the show, Romain Grosjean discovers archive images of one of his first interviews by Marion Jollès. Nathalie Lévy’s voice recalls that the couple met during a promotional operation for Renault, when he was not yet in Formula 1 and she was already a journalist and presenter ofAuto Moto on TF1. Nathalie Lévy then asks her guest if it was love at first sight between them. “Yes, but it was not easy anyway”, remembers Romain Grosjean. Before specifying: “With Marion, we met quite a few times before 2008, in various galas or operations. And then, in 2008, in Le Castellet, in the south of France, Marion came to cover a Renault operation. Me, I come for this operation too “.
“Six months or more before I have my first kiss”
If that day, Romain Grosjean fell in love with Marion Jollès, the latter seemed impervious to his charms. The pilot therefore uses an astonishing technique of seduction. “Neither one, nor the other, we wanted to go that day to Le Castellet. And in the evening, I offer him: ‘We’re both going back to Paris, do you want to come and have dinner with me?’ She never accepted, so I invited Julien Febreau (sports journalist, editor’s note), who himself was not yet aware that we were to have dinner together that evening. Then I told him: ‘Listen, there’s Julien Fébreau who comes with me, it’s not a romantic dinner at all’. So we had to quickly call Julien so that he frees himself from all his obligations… “ remembers the IndyCar driver, who therefore used a colleague of Marion Jollès to hide his intentions. But even with this small ploy, he had a hard time winning over his future wife. “It still took me six months or more to get my first kiss” Romain Grosjean thus concludes, with a smile on his face.