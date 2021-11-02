Rongier’s injury, refereeing error, and Kamara’s observation … The 3 OM news for this Monday!

Like every evening at 8:10 p.m., FCM offers you the 3 OM news of the day. On the menu this Monday: Rodent injured in the adductors, debate on arbitration, and Kamara talks about fatigue …

OM: Sampaoli gives news of Rongier, injured…

OM won 0-1 in Clermont and are back in the standings. Jorge Sampaoli turned his eleven by incorporating Balerdi, Gerson, Dieng and Konrad. After this victory, the Argentine coach spoke at a press conference, he mentioned the absence of Rongier.

OM suffered but provided the essentials, materializing their two draws against Nice and Paris with a victory in Clermont. Rongier, injured, could quickly make a comeback …

“It was a very important part. There was rotation and we had little time to recover. We tried to put the best possible team to win tonight. We took no risk for Rongier, who was injured. We were strong defensively with seven or eight chances on offense. We are happy to have won. ” Jorge Sampaoli – source: Press conference / L’Equipe (10/31/2021)

According to Provence, “Valentin Rongier suffers from a slight contracture in the adductors. A minor injury, but the Olympian medical staff did not want to take any risk with the Marseille midfielder, certainly preserved for the upcoming meetings. “ The former Nantes player could therefore make his return next Thursday against Lazio …

OM: Big refereeing error or not?

Olympique de Marseille won this Sunday evening against Clermont (0-1) on the occasion of the 11th day of Ligue 1. Thanks to this success, the Marseillais climb to the third step of the podium of the French championship behind the PSG and Nice.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men were not particularly brilliant in the game but were able to bring back three precious points from their trip to Nice this Sunday evening on the occasion of the 11th day of Ligue 1. It is the Turkish striker Under who scored the decisive goal of this meeting. At the very end of the match, a hand from Balerdi in the box could have turned the game. However, the referee of the meeting did not award a penalty to Clermont and his decision was indeed the right one.





“In order to be able to determine hand faults, the upper limit of the arm coincides with the bottom of the armpit. Any contact between the ball and the arm or hand of a player does not necessarily constitute an offense, ”indeed indicates law 12, of the IFAB rules of the game.

The case where the ball has touched another part of the body before hitting the hand is no longer automatically sanctioned. “The referee came to explain the rules to us at the start of the season,” he told Amazon Prime Video microphone. When we are footballers, we see the hand, we want the penalty but he explains that this is the rule. Unfortunately, he didn’t whistle for us, ”explained Jim Allevinah, Clermont striker at the end of the game.

OM: Kamara’s clear statement

Even if OM won an important match at the accounting level this Sunday (0-1), Clermont Foot posed problems for the Marseillais. For Boubacar Kamara, fatigue begins to settle in the group …

Olympique de Marseille won this Sunday evening against Clermont with a score of 1-0 thanks to a nice shot from Cengiz Ünder. Despite this victory, the Marseillais never managed to take control of the match. Less conquering offensively, OM lacked pep’s to ignite this meeting.

Evening captain, Bouba Kamara spoke of the fatigue of the group:

There is fatigue – Kamara

“IThere is fatigue, as for all the teams that go on. Afterwards, the coach spins the team. We can see that the eleven changes a lot so it allows players who really need a break to rest, and others to chain games and have their chances. But it’s up to us to take care of it, to listen to the staff to be as good as possible in each match. ” Boubacar Kamara– Source: Prime Video (10/31/21)