Rothen’s scathing response to Leonardo

Jérôme Rothen does not hide the fact that he felt the target of Leonardo’s latest outing. Also the person he decided to respond to the sports director of PSG on Monday.

Leonardo had scores to settle last Friday coming out of the difficult and staggering victory of the PSG on Lille (2-1). ” There are people who want to look good by talking about PSG, breathed then reassembled the Parisian sports director. It’s a bit of a personal promotion. A bit of respect. You can criticize, each in his role, saying that you don’t like. But doing a personal promotion is a little less beautiful. That’s why we ask everyone to calm down a bit … “

One of the most critical voices of PSG since the start of the season, as a former player and convinced supporter of the capital club, Jérôme Rothen admits to being ” felt targeted By the Brazilian leader. ” It makes sense to me “, Blows the ex-international tricolor this Monday evening within the framework of his radio program on RMC. ” I invite him to this show, to answer all the questions we can ask. We talk about it in good terms of the club too, as against Manchester City (PSG’s 2-0 victory in the Champions League, editor’s note). Now, it is too little in my opinion compared to what we have seen since the start of the year. “





“Leonardo veils his face”

” I will speak from a collective point of view, continues Rothen. There are things that concern me. I find that Leonardo hides his face on certain subjects. There are too many gaps currently at PSG, whether on the principles of the game or the agreements between the players. There are some signs that are not necessarily good. The results are there and we are not going to say anything about it. There are a lot of wins in the last few minutes. It shows that there is personality, there is no problem. But we are entitled to ask questions and to know why the PSG puts itself in such situations. Why do PSG only play 20 to 30 minutes per game? In Ligue 1, that may be enough. But by betting on success, after a while, the boomerang comes back to mind. I find that Leonardo does not answer the questions. It is time to accept criticism and respond to it. We don’t do that at the end of a match. He has an essential role in one of the biggest clubs in Europe, he has something else to do … “

And to give relief to his speech by evoking more precisely the thorny case of Neymar. ” For Neymar, when Leonardo says he had a big game against Lille, he can tell people taking pictures but not PSG supporters. They saw that in the first period, it was Neymar’s joke, judge Jérôme Rothen. The last 30 minutes are good but we are entitled to expect more from a Neymar player, who has re-signed five years at the club. We can’t accept that. We should not be told that he has a perfect hygiene of life. You should not think that he only comes out when there is no training the next day. When he is not able to make efforts for an hour and a half, we can ask ourselves questions. “

