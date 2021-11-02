Rugby. La Rochelle enters the annals of the Top 14 with an incredible negative stat

Rugby News See my news

La Rochelle entered the annals of the Top 14 against Perpignan, with a stat hardly credible. (© Icon Sport)

It’s a statistical which will not appease the anger of the coach of La Rochelle, Ronan O’Gara. After the defeat at Perpignan Saturday, October 30, the Irish technician had deplored “always the same symptoms of weakness” of his team, disappointing at the start of the championship. Facing Usap, La Rochelle even entered the annals of Top 14 in a very bad way.

Indeed, according to Opta, specialist in figures and statistics, La Rochelle are the first Top 14 team to lose a match as they covered more than 900m with the ball in hand throughout the game. Barely believable.

A victory by more than 45 points

Offensively, the Maritimes monopolized the ball (63% of possession), were sharp at will (33 defenders beaten, 14 offloads), players like Dyllin Leyds (141m traveled with ball in hand, 9 defenders beaten) or Raymond Rhule (109m traveled , 8 defenders beaten) gave themselves to their heart’s content, but the effectiveness, it clearly fled the Rochelais.

Imagine that sinceOpta achieves statistics on the Top 14, only three other teams exceeded the bar of 900 covered ball in hand during a meeting. The three times, this had resulted in victories by more than 45 points …

Botia’s forward in front of the line

Against this catchy team from Perpignan, La Rochelle failed in the conclusion of its actions, such as this forward Levani Botia when flattening in the Catalan in-goal. Scorer Ihaia West was also not in the mood for the potty, with a disappointing 1/4. Not to mention that the team sinned in the discipline, being penalized 16 times, twice as often as Usap.

“I don’t have the words, it’s a nightmare. It’s going to be difficult to digest ”, railed Ronan O’Gara in the bays of Aimé-Giral. “The turning point is the two against one that I miss, we can take the advantage and a few minutes later, we take a try”, blew the 3e line Kevin Gourdon. La Rochelle will have to quickly get their heads right before Marcel-Deflandre from Bordeaux-Bègles, the leader, comes to this Friday, November 5, 2021.

