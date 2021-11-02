Sacrificing the iPad: Apple’s strategy to promote the iPhone 13

Affected by the shortage of components, the Apple brand must adapt to the market by prioritizing certain products to the detriment of others. The range of iPhone 13 being priority, it is the iPad which toast.

Since the beginning of October, we knew that Apple had problems with the production of the different models of iPhone 13: the responsible is none other than the shortage of components which currently affects the entire industry of new technologies. A situation that forced the manufacturer to cancel the production of 10 million smartphones, a blow to the turnover of Apple.

Shortage forces choices

But that’s not all, since the shortage of components does not only affect the production of iPhone 13 at Apple: it also concerns the production of iPads, for a simple reason. Faced with a reduced stock of Apple A15 Bionic SoCs, which can be found both in the iPhone 13 and in the new iPad Mini 6, Apple has chosen to reduce the production of its tablet in favor of its smartphones. According to Reuters, this also applies to other components found in other iPads, but also in older iPhone models.

IPad and iPhone 12 stocks soon to be empty?

Therefore, to ensure stocks of iPhone 13 as satisfactory as possible with the approach of the holiday season, Apple has chosen to “sacrifice”, at least temporarily, its other references. When we know thatin 2020, iPhone sales brought Apple $ 192 billion, against 32 billion on the iPad side, it is easy to understand where the company’s priority is going.





To sum up, buying an iPhone 13 in the next few months should be possible quite easily, but as far as other iPhones and iPads are concerned, it could be more complicated. A situation that promises to be delicate with the approach of the end of year holidays.

