Salvatore Adamo opens up about his extramarital affair and his hidden daughter!

Salvatore Adamo is one of the most popular artists of his generation. Like his career, his private life intrigued his admirers. This Monday, November 1, 2021, the interpreter of “Tombe la neige” celebrates his 78 years. A great day for him. Far from rhinestones and sequins, the singer enjoys his family in peace. On the heart side, Salvatore Adamo is overwhelmed by his love affair with Nicole. The couple got together in 1969. Together, they had two sons named Antony and Benjamin. But the star also had a daughter named Amélie, born in 1979 from an extramarital affair with German actress Annethe Hal.

To avoid a scandal, Salvatore Adamo has often presented her as the daughter of his wife Nicole. It was in 2004 that the artist finally delivered his truth about the identity of his father. For nine years, Amélie’s parents loved each other deeply, away from prying eyes. “With Amélie’s mother, I lived a great and beautiful story. It was not until the right moment that the public knew the truth. I didn’t want to hurt anyone. With Amélie’s mother, I lived a great and beautiful story which ended about twenty years ago ”, admitted Salvatore Adamo for“ Paris Match ”in 2010.“ Amélie was revealed as soon as ‘she was of the age of reason, that is to say as soon as she was of the age to read. I didn’t want her to come across an article and read that she didn’t exist ”.





Victim of a stroke six years earlier, the singer subsequently wanted to unite his family. “Since my health problem in 2004, Amélie has the right to come to the house, and that is very important to me. The fact that it is accepted in my family has helped me a lot ”, analyzed Salvatore Adamo while praising the reaction of his wife. “At the beginning, she was not happy … And then, with philosophy, she accepted it. Today, Amélie comes to the house and Nicole loves the way she sings ”.

NB

