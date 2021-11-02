Salzburg fall to Wolfsburg in the Champions League

Playing before the other group meeting (L) between Sevilla FC and Lille (9 p.m.), RB Salzburg, leader, had the opportunity to ensure his qualification for the round of 16, from this 4th day, in case of success. He will have to wait, because of this setback to Wolfsburg (1-2), which is replaced thanks to a first success in the competition.
The Austrians were cold-picked at the Volkswagen Arena on the first German offensive, when the retreating cross from Yannick Gerhardt, from the left, was taken over by Ridle Baku (2nd). Logically enough, Maximilian Wöber equalized with a very nice direct free kick from the left, at 18 meters, on which goalkeeper Koen Casteels was still not very clear (30th).
But, while their domination was accentuated at the start of the second period, with offensives poorly concluded by Karim Adeyemi (50th), as in the first period (2nd), and Noah Okafor (54th), Matthias’ men Jaissle were surprised on a counter concluded, in force, by Lukas Nmecha (60th).
The result saw the VfL defend well, being finally worried only at the end, by the superb strike of the returning Benjamin Sesko, slammed by Casteels (84th), and that, at a closed angle, of Rasmus Kristensen (88th). Well insufficient to hope for better and to qualify for the knockout stages, therefore.